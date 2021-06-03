CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.80

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002059 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $62,340.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00047652 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,653,865 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.