Cloopen Group (RAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Cloopen Group has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($11.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter.

RAAS stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77. Cloopen Group has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price target on the stock.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

