Cloudbric Market Capitalization Reaches $5.87 Million (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $58,533.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00079442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.85 or 0.01001328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.94 or 0.10338661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052552 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

