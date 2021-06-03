Cloudbric Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Cloudbric has a market cap of $6.09 million and $52,512.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.01029354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.03 or 0.09365903 BTC.

About Cloudbric

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

