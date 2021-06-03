Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $8.74

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $9.54. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 186,302 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.