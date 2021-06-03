CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,346,722 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.