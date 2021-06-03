Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CGGGF remained flat at $$0.95 on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99. Coats Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.21.

