Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.69. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 1,856,157 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

