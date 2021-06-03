Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,848 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

