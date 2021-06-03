CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Hits $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $742,330.67 and $31.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00080950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.01011267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.83 or 0.09331623 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

