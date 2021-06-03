CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0678 on Major Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $48.02 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.77 or 0.01015487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,661.90 or 0.09348653 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

