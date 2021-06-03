CoinFi (COFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $85,542.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $994,434.84 and $85,542.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00079321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00992215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.16 or 0.09472586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052465 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.