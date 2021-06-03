Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Market Capitalization Tops $423,550.87

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market capitalization of $423,550.87 and $603.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.45 or 0.01020625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,655.59 or 0.09387223 BTC.

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

