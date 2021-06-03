Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.10. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 6,886 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02. The stock has a market cap of C$112.15 million and a PE ratio of -84.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$40,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,310,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,323,646.14.

About Colabor Group (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

