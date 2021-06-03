Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $2.39 on Major Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00006172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $149,424.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00328487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00236444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.99 or 0.01191955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,896.93 or 1.00356813 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

