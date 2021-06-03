Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 84,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

