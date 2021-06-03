Color Platform Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,728.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $736,514.71 and approximately $100,728.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $688.53 or 0.01823927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.56 or 0.00475661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059220 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001480 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

