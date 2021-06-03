Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. 295,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,227,672. The company has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
Read More: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.