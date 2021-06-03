Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Comerica worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $78.46 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

