Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,520 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals makes up about 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.94. 10,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,151. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.