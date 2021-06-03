Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.36

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and traded as high as $18.40. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 2,353 shares.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services.

