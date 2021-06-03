Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading Down 6%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 9,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 947,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 140,268,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 24,170,023 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,917,336 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

