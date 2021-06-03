Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at $901,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

