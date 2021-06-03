Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by Truist to Hold

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of CNST traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 316,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

