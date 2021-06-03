Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Rating Reiterated by Truist Securities

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

CNST traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,932. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.53. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

