Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.38. Constellium shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 17,442 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 2.64.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $20,470,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter worth about $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

