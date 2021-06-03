Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.38. Constellium shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 17,442 shares.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 2.64.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $20,470,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter worth about $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
