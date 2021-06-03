Constellium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 25,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 380% compared to the average volume of 5,247 call options.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $20,470,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Constellium stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,971. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
