Constellium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 25,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 380% compared to the average volume of 5,247 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $20,470,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,971. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

