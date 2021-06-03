Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.60

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 11724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

