ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $91,403.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00192875 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001337 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

