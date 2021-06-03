Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $48.35 million and approximately $18.50 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.00994455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.41 or 0.10353032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 2,990,811,866 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

