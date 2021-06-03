Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lowered to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLR. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $35.84 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Continental Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Continental Resources by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

