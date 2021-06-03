Contrasting BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Talis Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 839.96 -$158.41 million N/A N/A Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 24.61 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Talis Biomedical has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,329.08% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioForce Nanosciences and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Talis Biomedical beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

