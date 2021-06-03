Contrasting National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) & Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. National Retail Properties pays out 82.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares National Retail Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $660.68 million 12.86 $228.80 million $2.51 19.28 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $254.57 million 6.57 $82.07 million $1.86 13.77

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for National Retail Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 4 3 1 2.63 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

National Retail Properties presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.87%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than National Retail Properties.

Volatility and Risk

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 33.09% 5.57% 2.88% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 36.22% 8.50% 4.01%

Summary

National Retail Properties beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

