Contrasting Realogy (RLGY) & The Competition

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Realogy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Realogy alerts:

This table compares Realogy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy 2.08% 19.18% 4.69% Realogy Competitors 2.38% 11.57% 2.95%

63.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Realogy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Realogy has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realogy’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Realogy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy 1 1 3 0 2.40 Realogy Competitors 113 492 588 18 2.42

Realogy currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.71%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 6.93%. Given Realogy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realogy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Realogy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy $6.22 billion -$360.00 million 8.82 Realogy Competitors $4.48 billion $136.76 million -22.17

Realogy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Realogy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Realogy rivals beat Realogy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.