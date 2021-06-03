Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of Core Laboratories worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.