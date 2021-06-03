Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Gap Up to $43.96

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.96, but opened at $46.58. Cornerstone OnDemand shares last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 653 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,099,000 after buying an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

