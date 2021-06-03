Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Gap Up to $43.96

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.96, but opened at $46.58. Cornerstone OnDemand shares last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 653 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,099,000 after buying an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
