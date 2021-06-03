Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,321 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $451,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

