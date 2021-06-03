Corra.Finance Market Cap Reaches $28.01 Million (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $28.01 million and $50,227.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for about $18.67 or 0.00049428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00314459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00252751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.01137436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.65 or 0.99807976 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032728 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

