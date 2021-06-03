Cortex Reaches Market Cap of $48.51 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $48.51 million and $5.79 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00082775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.27 or 0.01033240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.35 or 0.09350271 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

