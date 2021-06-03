Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.59 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $17.04 or 0.00043833 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.59 billion and $433.49 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,862.42 or 0.99979611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00089700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002647 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

