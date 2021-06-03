Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $382.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,697. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

