Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ COST opened at $380.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

