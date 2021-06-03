COTI (COTI) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. COTI has a total market capitalization of $176.51 million and approximately $32.23 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COTI has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.14 or 0.00339772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.64 or 0.01193471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.03 or 1.00214157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034100 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

