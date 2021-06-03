Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,699 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.40% of Coupa Software worth $262,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $234.21 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $204.38 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.35.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.00.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.