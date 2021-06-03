Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.18% of Crane worth $64,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $94.86 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

