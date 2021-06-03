Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to Outperform

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.19. 102,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

