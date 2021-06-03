CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $114.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

