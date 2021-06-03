Critical Comparison: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Magnite and Weibo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 3 5 0 2.63 Weibo 1 1 3 0 2.40

Magnite presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.35%. Weibo has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.53%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Weibo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -23.02% -1.56% -0.59% Weibo 17.04% 11.39% 5.22%

Risk and Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnite and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 17.96 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -308.90 Weibo $1.69 billion 6.81 $313.36 million $1.38 36.64

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements for copyright content providers. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

