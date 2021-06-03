Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7,082 ($92.53). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 7,014 ($91.64), with a volume of 249,707 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDA. Barclays upped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14).

Get Croda International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 45.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,673.96.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, with a total value of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total value of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 305 shares of company stock worth $2,016,571 and have sold 1,787 shares worth $11,508,938.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.