CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.65

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and traded as low as $19.41. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 35,119 shares traded.

CAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 155,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

